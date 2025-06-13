Analysts Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Price Target at $106.30

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

WK opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142,297 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 686,702 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,903,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Workiva by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

