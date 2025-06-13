Analyzing Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $44.91 million 7.68 $5.94 million $0.91 43.85 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.46 billion 0.76 -$78.02 million ($0.48) -19.48

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $12.28, suggesting a potential upside of 31.35%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 6.55% 0.38% 0.30% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.25% 0.13% 0.06%

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

