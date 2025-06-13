Analyzing TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marketing Alliance and TWFG”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Alliance $19.59 million 0.49 $1.04 million $0.11 11.73 TWFG $200.74 million 10.00 $26.10 million $10.77 3.32

Profitability

TWFG has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. TWFG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Marketing Alliance and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Alliance 4.62% N/A N/A TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marketing Alliance and TWFG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56

TWFG has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TWFG is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Summary

TWFG beats Marketing Alliance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

