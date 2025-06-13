Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 119.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

