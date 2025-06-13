Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

APLT opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 773,377 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2,511.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 5,213,370 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 904.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 10,355,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 9,615,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

