Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Financial Comparison

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 Inari Medical 0 12 2 0 2.14

Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $69.22, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $47.29 million 1.37 -$18.71 million ($0.55) -3.12 Inari Medical $493.63 million 9.48 -$1.64 million ($1.35) -59.24

This table compares Apyx Medical and Inari Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -58.59% -137.98% -36.74% Inari Medical -13.68% -10.09% -6.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.