Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,684 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 185.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

