Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AESI opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 572,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

