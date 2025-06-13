Bank of America Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $315.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $321.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $20,828,390. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 577.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

