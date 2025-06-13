BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 72.9% in May

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.