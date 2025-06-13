Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $3.67

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in 3D Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

