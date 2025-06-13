Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $88.00

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,033.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

