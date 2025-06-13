Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT at $6.64

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $575.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

