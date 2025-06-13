Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$30.86

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.86.
PSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.
In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Pearl Kazeil purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.57 per share, with a total value of C$47,147.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$473,962.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,990 shares of company stock worth $591,699. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
