Brokerages Set Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Price Target at $30.33

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOC opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

