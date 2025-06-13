Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT at $83.00

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

