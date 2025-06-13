Brokers Offer Predictions for 155675 (BLD.TO) Q2 Earnings

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.