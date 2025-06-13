Brokers Offer Predictions for Eaton’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2025 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $330.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

