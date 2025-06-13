Brokers Set Expectations for FDMT FY2026 Earnings

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDMT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.84. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,561,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 1,890,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 504,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

