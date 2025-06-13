Brokers Set Expectations for FDMT FY2026 Earnings

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.86) for the year. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02).
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.84. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $28.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,561,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 1,890,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 504,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
