Cameco FY2026 EPS Forecast Lifted by National Bank Financial

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 236.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

