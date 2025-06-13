CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) & Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Critical Contrast

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CannaPharmaRX and Novartis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Novartis 3 6 1 1 2.00

Novartis has a consensus price target of $123.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Novartis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novartis is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

13.1% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novartis has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -41.99% Novartis 23.56% 37.24% 15.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Novartis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.02) -0.20 Novartis $53.22 billion 4.79 $11.94 billion $6.40 18.86

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novartis beats CannaPharmaRX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol; and Dawn Health for the development and commercialization of Ekiva, a digital solution designed for people living with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

