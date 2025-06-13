Capital CS Group LLC Sells 58,197 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital CS Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,197 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

