Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $132,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

