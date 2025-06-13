Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 375,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 137,802 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $544.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $3,750,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

