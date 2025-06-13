Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Martyn Clark Purchases 83 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($203.40).

Martyn Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Martyn Clark sold 8,030 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £13,891.90 ($18,913.41).

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 4.0%

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 196.90 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 140.10 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 272.40 ($3.71).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

