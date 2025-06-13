Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Martyn Clark Purchases 83 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($203.40).
Martyn Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 25th, Martyn Clark sold 8,030 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £13,891.90 ($18,913.41).
Crest Nicholson Stock Up 4.0%
Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 196.90 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 140.10 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 272.40 ($3.71).
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.