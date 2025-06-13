Critical Analysis: SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) versus Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77% Ciena 2.09% 4.72% 2.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SUNation Energy and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SUNation Energy and Ciena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena 0 5 8 1 2.71

Ciena has a consensus price target of $83.15, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Ciena’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNation Energy and Ciena”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $56.28 million 0.10 -$8.13 million N/A N/A Ciena $4.26 billion 2.47 $83.96 million $0.72 102.83

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy.

Summary

Ciena beats SUNation Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

(Get Free Report)

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as 8100 coherent routing platforms; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company’s Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, multi-cloud orchestration, and unified assurance and analytics services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers MCP domain controller solution, and OneControl unified management system, as well as planning tools. The company’s Global Services segment provides maintenance support and training, installation and deployment, and consulting and network design services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

