Critical Comparison: ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) & Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) and Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProtoKinetix and Zenas Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -4.24 Zenas Biopharma $15.00 million 31.57 -$148.51 million ($3.55) -3.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProtoKinetix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zenas Biopharma. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenas Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Zenas Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProtoKinetix and Zenas Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zenas Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zenas Biopharma has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 223.91%. Given Zenas Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenas Biopharma is more favorable than ProtoKinetix.

Profitability

This table compares ProtoKinetix and Zenas Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A Zenas Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zenas Biopharma beats ProtoKinetix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProtoKinetix

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

About Zenas Biopharma

About Zenas Biopharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

