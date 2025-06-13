Critical Review: Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) versus OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get OSRAM Licht alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSRAM Licht -22.92% 0.36% 0.06% Chiba Bank 19.54% 5.75% 0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Chiba Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSRAM Licht $3.71 billion 1.36 -$850.62 million ($1.28) -41.80 Chiba Bank $2.15 billion 3.37 $432.52 million $3.41 13.20

Chiba Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OSRAM Licht. OSRAM Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiba Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OSRAM Licht and Chiba Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chiba Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

OSRAM Licht has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chiba Bank beats OSRAM Licht on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSRAM Licht

(Get Free Report)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

About Chiba Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance. It also offers debit and credit cards, as well as internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in securities, investment management and advisory, software development, commissioned computation tasks, research and investigation of IT and financial technologies, leasing, operation, and management of investment funds, mergers and acquisition advisory, credit guarantee businesses, management and collection of claims businesses. Further, it provides loan guarantees and fee collection services; accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services; and is involved in outsourcing of operational business. Additionally, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; provides research, survey, and consulting services; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and engages in renewable energy generation. The company serves individuals and corporations. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba City, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.