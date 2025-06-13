CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CubeSmart by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

