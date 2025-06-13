Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $324.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.95 and its 200-day moving average is $337.31. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.