Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

