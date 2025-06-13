Daniel Shook Buys 6 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,042 ($27.80) per share, for a total transaction of £122.52 ($166.81).

Get IMI alerts:

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($26.17) per share, for a total transaction of £134.54 ($183.17).

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,044.79 ($27.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,880.40. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 ($21.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,090 ($28.45). The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.63) to GBX 2,400 ($32.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMI

About IMI

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.