Daniel Shook Buys 6 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,042 ($27.80) per share, for a total transaction of £122.52 ($166.81).
Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($26.17) per share, for a total transaction of £134.54 ($183.17).
IMI Price Performance
Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 2,044.79 ($27.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,880.40. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,555.96 ($21.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,090 ($28.45). The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.
About IMI
IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.
