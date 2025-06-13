Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $328,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

