DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

