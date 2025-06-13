Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,896 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $386.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

