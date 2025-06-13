EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in EQT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.