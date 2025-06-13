Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AQN Q2 Earnings

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 935,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,052,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 402,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -16.77%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

