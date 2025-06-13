Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 158,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 98,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

