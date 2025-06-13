Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $10.17. Evolus shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 256,876 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Albert G. White III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,378 shares in the company, valued at $476,072.10. This trade represents a 65.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $656.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

