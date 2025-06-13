Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

