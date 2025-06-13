Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 5,089 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE BLDR opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

