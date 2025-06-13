Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $423.87 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $436.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.59 and a 200 day moving average of $376.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.