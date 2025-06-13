Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,351 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 158,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

