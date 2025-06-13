Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 6,243 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

