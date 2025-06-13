Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after acquiring an additional 751,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44,162.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $31,187,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $234.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $236.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.11.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $232.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

In other news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock worth $13,267,077. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

