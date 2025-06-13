Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Short Interest Down 72.6% in May

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

FIGB opened at $42.87 on Friday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

