Financial Comparison: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) & AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 33.54% 188.55% 29.66% PodcastOne -11.40% -36.83% -25.09%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

AppLovin has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppLovin and PodcastOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 3 17 1 2.82 PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 0.00

AppLovin presently has a consensus price target of $438.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and PodcastOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $5.14 billion 25.08 $1.58 billion $5.54 68.70 PodcastOne $49.73 million 1.00 -$14.73 million ($0.24) -8.33

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats PodcastOne on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

