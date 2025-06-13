Financial Survey: Rein Therapeutics (RNTX) & Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Rein Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Rein Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rein Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rein Therapeutics N/A -74.08% -27.93% Rein Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rein Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rein Therapeutics N/A -$15.73 million -0.69 Rein Therapeutics Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -5.38

Risk & Volatility

Rein Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rein Therapeutics. Rein Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Rein Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rein Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 4.18, meaning that their average share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rein Therapeutics beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Rein Therapeutics Company Profile

Rein Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky on August 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

