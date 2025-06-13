First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $228,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $727,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 181.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 143.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Baird R W raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

