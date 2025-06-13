Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $17,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $22,412,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $136,794,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $70.91 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

